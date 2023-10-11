$15,000 facade grant recommended for former Hart Realty building in Streator

The Streator Plan Commission recommended Tuesday a $15,000 facade grant for 114 N. Monroe St.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm told the Plan Commission on Tuesday the project includes a full facade upgrade, including removal of glass, renovation of the roof cap, installation of gray stamped plaster on the upper facade, installation of black stamped plaster on the lower facade and a new or refurbished main entry door.

The estimated project at the former Hart Realty building will cost about $75,000, the petitioner John Anderson said in paperwork filed with the city.

Plans are for a business to operate on the first floor and apartment space on the second floor, Palm said.

The Streator City Council will vote on the facade grant’s final approval.

Palm said the building owner is looking to complete the work by the end of the year. The City Council believes one of its previous facade grant awardees will not be moving on its project until 2024, freeing up the money in the city’s budget to award the North Monroe Street grant should it get approved.

A trash receptacle has been parked in front of the North Monroe Street building as the owner already is doing interior work at the building.

Earlier this year, the Streator City Council awarded a $15,000 facade grant for neighboring 112 N. Monroe St. That work has been completed.

In another item:

The Plan Commission recommended unanimously Tuesday to allow for the subdivision of two lots that don’t meet the 7,500 square foot minimum lot size requirement. The residential lots are at 112 E. Grant St. and 902 N. Park St.