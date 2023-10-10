Students to take part in Ottawa council meeting during Kiwanis Kids Day

For those attending the Tuesday, Oct. 17, Ottawa City Council, no need to do a double take.

Yes, there will be children sitting behind the Council Chambers. Students will be participating in the City Council meeting as part of Ottawa Kiwanis Kids Day activities.

First, selected students will be taken on a tour of city facilities beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the police and fire station.

Then students then will attend the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, where they will sit with city officials during the regular business session. Their parents and teachers are welcome to attend.

Students will be meeting 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Shepherd Middle School to get an explanation of activities and the students’ involvement for the council meeting.

“Hopefully these activities will be a good educational experience for the students,” said Lloyd Chapman, Kids Day chairperson.