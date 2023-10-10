Ottawa Salvation Army clears house for new parking lot

A house at 712 Chestnut St. recently was demolished to pave the way for a parking lot for The Salvation Army, 516 W. Madison St., Ottawa.

“Things are happening here, and we are hopeful for a new parking lot in the near future to better serve our participants and community,” The Salvation Army posted on its Facebook page.

The Salvation Army is getting ready for the holidays. The organization, which serves Ottawa, La Salle and Peru, is looking for bell ringers for the upcoming Red Kettle Campaign. Wages start at $13 an hour. Those interested are asked to visit the Ottawa office to fill out an application.

Sign-ups are later this month for The Salvation Army Angel Trees, which provide Christmas presents to children in need. Eligibility is open to anyone who lives in northern La Salle County with legal custody of children ages newborn to 12.

Sign-ups will take place at the office from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 17, and 24, Thursdays, Oct. 19, and 26, and Fridays, Oct. 20, and 27; and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 21, and Oct. 28.

Parents or guardians need to bring a picture ID; proof of address, such as a utility bill or lease agreement; birth certificates for all children in the household; proof of guardianship if their name is not on the birth certificate; and a LINK card or proof of income for all adults in the home.

