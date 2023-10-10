October 10, 2023
La Salle library to host BYOB book club

Group meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle Public Library

The La Salle Public Library hosts a B.Y.O.B (bring your own book) book club at 5 p.m. the third Thursday of each month.

Refreshments will be available to attendees while they discuss favorite reads and recommendations. The next meeting will take place Oct. 19.

The program is free and open to the public. The La Salle Public Library 305 Marquette St., La Salle, is compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. For information, call the library at 815-223-2341 or go to the program portal at https://sites.google.com/lasalle.lib.il.us/programportal/upcoming-adult-programs/b-y-o-b-bring-your-own-book-book-club.