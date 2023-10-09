Streator High School Class of 1958 hosts reunion

The Streator High School Class of 1958 celebrated its 65th reunion Oct. 6 at the Eastwood.

Marsha Turner Hill had a memorial for the deceased classmates.

In attendance were Linda Perry, Ann Clark, Jeanine Connors, Jim Alderman, Steve and Sara Hrasch, Marlene Durham, Janet Yeck ,Anna Marie and Doug Yates, Richard Elias, Bill,Judy,and Craig Schallhammer, Judy Ferguson and friend Cletus, Alice Voruz, Beverly Meyer ,Mary Jenkins, Irene Grube, Marsha Hill, Marcia Robertson, Carolyn Erler, Bob Turner,Marge Kreier and Judy Ondercho.

The members voted to donate to the SHS Bulldog Pantry, the Streator Historical Museum, the Streator Public Library and to Streator High School.

It was decided to meet monthly, at noon on the third Thursday of each month at Chippers, 1733 N. Bloomington St. All are invited to attend.

The committee in charge were Irene Grube ,Marcia Robertson and Carolyn Erler.