The Ottawa Public Utilities water and wastewater treatment plants are hosting open houses from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 14.

Residents are invited to see how the treatment plants work. The event is open to the public. For information, call 815-434-4810.

The wastewater plant is located at 100 Pontiac Lane, and the water plant is located at 828 E. Norris Drive.