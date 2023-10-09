IVCC to host more than 30 colleges Oct. 10 for College and Career Night

More than 30 colleges and universities will be represented at Illinois Valley Community College’s 50th annual College and Career Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the gym.

High school and college students, parents and community members who are exploring college options can speak to representatives of different colleges and universities, including IVCC, about programs and transfer options.

The event brings an array of colleges and information in one convenient location for an evening, said Director of Admissions Tom Quigley.

Among the colleges expected to attend are: Wheaton College, Blackburn College, Quincy University, Illinois State University, Columbia College, Iowa State University, Eastern Illinois University, Eureka College, Bradley University, St. Ambrose University, St. Mary’s College, Loras University, Millikin University, Lewis University, Chicago Art School, Indiana State University, Carroll University and Western Illinois University.

More information is available at https://www.ivcc.edu/admissions/collegenight or by calling 815-224-0439.