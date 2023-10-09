‘East meets West’ art exhibit to be displayed at NCI ARTworks in Peru

North Central Illinois ARTworks will host an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, for the month-long exhibit entitled “East Meets West ... Stunning World Visuals” by Alice Tang Matthews and Kate Hipes-Batkiewicz at the NCI ARTworks Gallery in the Westclox building, 408 Fifth St., Peru.

Tang Matthews grew up in China, where she studied traditional Chinese brush painting under a local art professor. As a child, she was taught Chinese calligraphy by her father, who emphasized the importance of understanding and appreciating her native culture and passing on the artistic traditions to future generations.

Tang Matthews’ art is inspired by the beauty of nature and the world around her. Chinese brush painting focuses on finding harmonic balance, or Fengshui, between the Yin and Yang of the nature elements of wood, fire, earth, metal and water. The whole painting represents the balance in spirit resonance, structural use of brushes, good observation of the object and perfect composition. The most difficult aspect of Chinese brush painting is the immutability of the colors once they are laid down. One must think long and hard before laying down every single brushstroke, as there is no opportunity for correction. The three main types of Chinese painting are landscape painting, figure painting and flower-and-bird painting. Chinese art has more than 3,000 years of history, and each dynasty has had its own technique and style, therefore, there are hundreds of different brushstrokes and skills to learn and practice. It’s often said nobody can learn everything about Chinese art in a single lifetime.

Hipes-Batkiewicz was born and raised in Ottawa. She is a self-taught artist whose work is influenced by notable artists, such as Chuck Black, Wayne Vickers and Mural Joe (Cornelius). Batkiewicz’s style is photo realism and her preferred medium is acrylics. Her land and seascapes have won numerous awards, including the grand prize in the Starved Rock Art show for her piece titled Winter Blues/ Glacier Park in 2023 and the 2021 People’s Choice Award at the Clove Alliance Brave, Bold & Believed Art Show in Kankakee. Her piece “Ocean Waves/ Summer Days,” won Best of Show for FOTA and Morning Meditation won first place in the painting division for FOTA as well.

The opening reception is free, and all are welcome.