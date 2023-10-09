Discover Manufacturing Career Expo set Oct. 24 at IVCC

The North Central Regional Betterment Coalition and collaborators will be hosting the ninth annual Discover Manufacturing Career Expo on Oct. 24 at Illinois Valley Community College.‍

Close to 200 local high school students will have the opportunity to connect with local industry professionals, take tours, explore various career and educational paths within manufacturing and IVCC, and leave with a clearer understanding of whether manufacturing aligns with their goals.

“One of the major challenges to our local economy is a lack of qualified workers,” said NCRBC President J. Burt. “The intent of the expo is to help students make a connection between what they learn in school and how that can be a factor in work settings which are just a few short years away.”

NCRBC said it appreciates regional manufacturers and partners for their support. Participating manufacturers are Allegion, Black Bros. Co., Canam Steel Corporation, Carus, Constellation, Epsilyte, Gardner Denver, HCC, Inc., SABIC, Machinery Maintenance, Inc. and Vactor Manufacturing.