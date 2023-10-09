37 Illinois Valley hotels, restaurants, arts programs receive total of $1.1M in relief funds

More than $1.1 million in relief funds is heading to hotels, restaurants and arts programs in the Illinois Valley.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Friday the conclusion of its Back to Business program, spreading $156 million in relief funds across the state.
Ten hotels in La Salle and Bureau counties received a total of $629,754; 11 restaurants in the two counties received a total of $335,000; and 16 arts programs in the two counties received a total of $225,000.
Through these three programs, nearly 4,000 grants went to businesses in more than 500 cities, towns and localities in 95 counties across the state. Putnam County had no recipients.
“Illinois’ small business are the backbone of our economy and a cornerstone of our pandemic recovery,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in a Friday news release. “Since day one, my administration has been committed to supporting every business in our state – ensuring that every business owner and entrepreneur has the opportunity to succeed. Across the state, the Back to Business program kept thousands of restaurants, hotels and arts organizations open, protected thousands of jobs and kept our communities thriving.”
The B2B Arts and B2B Restaurants grant award amounts were determined based on a percentage of revenue declines, and funding for the B2B Hotels awards was allocated based on the number of rooms. Grants had an average award amount of $39,484, with different ranges of funding available depending on the business type. The grant program utilized American Rescue Plan Act funding and was designed to offset losses and support job retention in the industries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Back to Business program has been a lifeline for thousands of Illinois businesses in recent years, and the latest round of grants will help keep the doors open for restaurants, hotels, and arts organizations in every corner of the state,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards in a news release. “Supporting employers and the state’s world-class workforce is a top priority for DCEO, and the B2B program is providing much-needed assistance to businesses while bolstering the economy.”
More than $1.5 billion has been distributed to businesses in Illinois through DCEO programs. Through B2B and BIG programs, Illinois has distributed 19,500 awards to businesses totaling nearly $700 million.
Here are the local business or group recipients.
Hotels
Fairfield Inn & Suites, Ottawa, $73,167
Surrey Motel, Ottawa, $21,776
Hampton Inn, Ottawa, $55,746
Holiday Inn Express, Ottawa $71,424
Holiday Inn Express, Peru, $68,811
Super 8, Peru, $53,133
Hampton Inn & Suites, Peru, $68,811
Relax Inn, Streator, $20,034
Starved Rock Motor Inn, Streator, $51,391
Camp Aramoni, Tonica, $9,581
Sahazanend, Inc., La Salle, $12,194
Raahinivas, Inc., Mendota, $56,617
Super 8, Princeton, $30,486
Spring Valley Motel, Spring Valley, $36,583
Total: $629,754
Restaurants
Goldmine Restaurant, Spring Valley, $25,000
Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill, La Salle, $5,000
Subway, Marseilles, $50,000
KFC/Taco Bell, Mendota, $50,000
Lodi Tap House, Utica, $20,000
Bertha Food Truck, Ottawa, $5,000
Westside Pub, Ottawa, $50,000
Office, Wedron, $50,000
Subway, Peru, $50,000
Fergarais Pizza, Seneca, $5,000
Cruisin Concessions, Streator, $25,000
Total: $335,000
Arts
Bureau County Historical Society, Princeton, $5,000
Princeton Theater Group, $10,000
Dance Center, La Salle, $10,000
Richard Perez, Marseilles, $10,000
Mendota Museum & Historical Society, $5,000
Roxy Cinemas, Ottawa, $60,000
Adagio School of Performing Arts, Ottawa, $5,000
Annette Barr Photography, Ottawa, $5,000
Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, La Salle, $30,000
Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra, Peru, $10,000
Kevin Roy Kramer, Peru, $5,000
North Central Illinois ARTworks, Peru, $5,000
Music Suite 408, Peru, $5,000
Engle Lane Theater, Streator, $15,000
Streator Eagle 6, Streator, $40,000
Poco a Poco, Streator, $5,000
Total: $225,000