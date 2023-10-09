37 Illinois Valley hotels, restaurants, arts programs receive total of $1.1M in relief funds

More than $1.1 million in relief funds is heading to hotels, restaurants and arts programs in the Illinois Valley.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Friday the conclusion of its Back to Business program, spreading $156 million in relief funds across the state.

Ten hotels in La Salle and Bureau counties received a total of $629,754; 11 restaurants in the two counties received a total of $335,000; and 16 arts programs in the two counties received a total of $225,000.

Through these three programs, nearly 4,000 grants went to businesses in more than 500 cities, towns and localities in 95 counties across the state. Putnam County had no recipients.

“Illinois’ small business are the backbone of our economy and a cornerstone of our pandemic recovery,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in a Friday news release. “Since day one, my administration has been committed to supporting every business in our state – ensuring that every business owner and entrepreneur has the opportunity to succeed. Across the state, the Back to Business program kept thousands of restaurants, hotels and arts organizations open, protected thousands of jobs and kept our communities thriving.”

The B2B Arts and B2B Restaurants grant award amounts were determined based on a percentage of revenue declines, and funding for the B2B Hotels awards was allocated based on the number of rooms. Grants had an average award amount of $39,484, with different ranges of funding available depending on the business type. The grant program utilized American Rescue Plan Act funding and was designed to offset losses and support job retention in the industries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Back to Business program has been a lifeline for thousands of Illinois businesses in recent years, and the latest round of grants will help keep the doors open for restaurants, hotels, and arts organizations in every corner of the state,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards in a news release. “Supporting employers and the state’s world-class workforce is a top priority for DCEO, and the B2B program is providing much-needed assistance to businesses while bolstering the economy.”

More than $1.5 billion has been distributed to businesses in Illinois through DCEO programs. Through B2B and BIG programs, Illinois has distributed 19,500 awards to businesses totaling nearly $700 million.

Here are the local business or group recipients.

Hotels

Fairfield Inn & Suites, Ottawa, $73,167

Surrey Motel, Ottawa, $21,776

Hampton Inn, Ottawa, $55,746

Holiday Inn Express, Ottawa $71,424

Holiday Inn Express, Peru, $68,811

Super 8, Peru, $53,133

Hampton Inn & Suites, Peru, $68,811

Relax Inn, Streator, $20,034

Starved Rock Motor Inn, Streator, $51,391

Camp Aramoni, Tonica, $9,581

Sahazanend, Inc., La Salle, $12,194

Raahinivas, Inc., Mendota, $56,617

Super 8, Princeton, $30,486

Spring Valley Motel, Spring Valley, $36,583

Total: $629,754

Restaurants

Goldmine Restaurant, Spring Valley, $25,000

Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill, La Salle, $5,000

Subway, Marseilles, $50,000

KFC/Taco Bell, Mendota, $50,000

Lodi Tap House, Utica, $20,000

Bertha Food Truck, Ottawa, $5,000

Westside Pub, Ottawa, $50,000

Office, Wedron, $50,000

Subway, Peru, $50,000

Fergarais Pizza, Seneca, $5,000

Cruisin Concessions, Streator, $25,000

Total: $335,000

Arts

Bureau County Historical Society, Princeton, $5,000

Princeton Theater Group, $10,000

Dance Center, La Salle, $10,000

Richard Perez, Marseilles, $10,000

Mendota Museum & Historical Society, $5,000

Roxy Cinemas, Ottawa, $60,000

Adagio School of Performing Arts, Ottawa, $5,000

Annette Barr Photography, Ottawa, $5,000

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, La Salle, $30,000

Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra, Peru, $10,000

Kevin Roy Kramer, Peru, $5,000

North Central Illinois ARTworks, Peru, $5,000

Music Suite 408, Peru, $5,000

Engle Lane Theater, Streator, $15,000

Streator Eagle 6, Streator, $40,000

Poco a Poco, Streator, $5,000

Total: $225,000