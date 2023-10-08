October 08, 2023
La Salle County marriage licenses: Sept. 18 to 29, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Sept. 18-29, 2023. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Sept. 18 to 29, 2023.

Riley Thomas Halstead of Spring Valley and Lauren Marie Coble of Spring Valley

Imer Imeri of Mendota and Lindore Nebiu of Mendota

Justin David Girardot of Somonauk and Liliana Arias of Somonauk

Trezonne Anthony Andre Gray of Utica and Catherine Kay Cummings of Utica

Ashley Lynn Waring of Normal and Rachel Allegra Sparks of Normal

Enrique Rios Gonzalez of Mendota and Liah Linn Farrell of Mendota

Agnieszka Levi-Orion Buczkowski of La Salle and Bridget Lee Ward of La Salle

Joseph Benton Stanbary of McNabb and Catherine Cannell Bockman of McNabb

Joshua Benjamin Webster of Chicago and Angela Marie Bartak of Chicago

Jason Mair Welch of Braceville and Jennifer Nicole Dinello of Braceville

Shawn Steven Nelson of Henry and Taylor Nicole Moriarity of Henry

Kenneth Gene Mundy Jr. of Marseilles and Tausha Dawn Benckendorf of Marseilles

Gamaliel Benitez of La Salle and Yrene Rodriguez of La Salle

Daniel Robert Zachary of Lostant and Brianne Nicole Justice of Lostant

Kaleb Clemente Salas of Peru and Marissa Ann Bulak of Peru

Andrew Joseph Shinnick of La Salle and Melissa Ann Cassidy of Peru

Adam Willard Guerra of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Luz Estrella Vargas of Green Bay, Wisconsin

Eric Brandon Smith of Diamond and Maribel Eaton of Diamond

Gary Wayne McGhee of Grand Ridge and Kelly Marie Hynning of Vancouver, Washington

Michael Joseph O’Connell of Streator and Jessica Lynne Holland of Streator

Jared Steven Shofner of Grand Ridge and Brittany Leigh Webb of Grand Ridge

Andrew Phillip Walker of Oglesby and Carsyn Patricia Bacha of Oglesby

Sean Michael O’Hern of Peru and Elyssa Nicole Glenn of Peru

Nolan Douglas Severson of Lostant and Amy Lynn Lund of Lostant

Uxmar Torres of Joliet and Kara Kathryn Erb of Joliet

Christopher James Chiodo of Palatine and Christina Nicole Furiate of Palatine

Cody Arlen Gaul of Ottawa and Sarah Ann Berg of Ottawa