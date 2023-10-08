La Salle County marriage licenses: Sept. 18 to 29, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Sept. 18 to 29, 2023.
Riley Thomas Halstead of Spring Valley and Lauren Marie Coble of Spring Valley
Imer Imeri of Mendota and Lindore Nebiu of Mendota
Justin David Girardot of Somonauk and Liliana Arias of Somonauk
Trezonne Anthony Andre Gray of Utica and Catherine Kay Cummings of Utica
Ashley Lynn Waring of Normal and Rachel Allegra Sparks of Normal
Enrique Rios Gonzalez of Mendota and Liah Linn Farrell of Mendota
Agnieszka Levi-Orion Buczkowski of La Salle and Bridget Lee Ward of La Salle
Joseph Benton Stanbary of McNabb and Catherine Cannell Bockman of McNabb
Joshua Benjamin Webster of Chicago and Angela Marie Bartak of Chicago
Jason Mair Welch of Braceville and Jennifer Nicole Dinello of Braceville
Shawn Steven Nelson of Henry and Taylor Nicole Moriarity of Henry
Kenneth Gene Mundy Jr. of Marseilles and Tausha Dawn Benckendorf of Marseilles
Gamaliel Benitez of La Salle and Yrene Rodriguez of La Salle
Daniel Robert Zachary of Lostant and Brianne Nicole Justice of Lostant
Kaleb Clemente Salas of Peru and Marissa Ann Bulak of Peru
Andrew Joseph Shinnick of La Salle and Melissa Ann Cassidy of Peru
Adam Willard Guerra of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Luz Estrella Vargas of Green Bay, Wisconsin
Eric Brandon Smith of Diamond and Maribel Eaton of Diamond
Gary Wayne McGhee of Grand Ridge and Kelly Marie Hynning of Vancouver, Washington
Michael Joseph O’Connell of Streator and Jessica Lynne Holland of Streator
Jared Steven Shofner of Grand Ridge and Brittany Leigh Webb of Grand Ridge
Andrew Phillip Walker of Oglesby and Carsyn Patricia Bacha of Oglesby
Sean Michael O’Hern of Peru and Elyssa Nicole Glenn of Peru
Nolan Douglas Severson of Lostant and Amy Lynn Lund of Lostant
Uxmar Torres of Joliet and Kara Kathryn Erb of Joliet
Christopher James Chiodo of Palatine and Christina Nicole Furiate of Palatine
Cody Arlen Gaul of Ottawa and Sarah Ann Berg of Ottawa