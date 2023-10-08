21 barbecue entries participate in Ottawa’s Smoketoberfest; 1 crowned grand champion

There were 21 contestants Saturday in Ottawa’s second annual Smoketoberfest.

E Squared Barbecue, of Dixon, was named the grand champion, scoring the best overall in pulled pork, pork ribs and chicken categories. Thick N’ Nasty Barbecue won the People’s Choice, which was voted on by the public.

Other category winners include: Six Pack Barbecue in the pulled pork category, E Squared in the pork ribs category and Six Pack Barbecue in the chicken category.

The event was held in the Jordan block, with a pig roast open to the public, as well as a bean bag tournament and ax throwing.

Barbecue contestants prepare their entries Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, during Smoketoberfest at the Jordan block in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)