Tricia Kelly will provide a historical perspective on H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast by Orson Welles at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave.

Audience members will be transported back to Oct. 30, 1938, when families gathered around their radio for an evening of relaxation and entertainment, only to become swept up in what they believed to be actual news reports of an impending doom. This event is open to the public and is free to attend.