6 St. Bede students named AP scholars

The College Board Advanced Placement Program has recognized six St. Bede Academy students as AP scholars.

The AP program provides students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school. About 18% of the 1.8 million students worldwide who took AP Exams performed at a sufficiently high level to also earn an AP Scholar Award.

St. Bede students who earned this recognition include Kylie Cofoid, Gianna Grivetti and Madelyn Torrance, who graduated from the academy in May 2023; and Ella Englehaupt, Bella Hagenbuch, who are seniors this year and Greyson Marincic, a junior.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams:

Students qualify for the National AP Scholars Award by earning an average score of 4 or higher on a five-point scale on all AP Exams taken and scores of four or higher on eight or more of these exams.

To qualify for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams.

To earn the AP Scholar with Honor Award, students must score an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of three or higher on four or more of these exams.

By completing three or more AP Exams with grades of three or higher, students qualify for the AP Scholar Award.

Through more than 30 different college-level courses and exams, AP provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admissions process.