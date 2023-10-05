Kane County murder suspect caught in Streator

A suspect in a Kane County murder case has been apprehended in Streator, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Rodolfo C. Madrigal, 43, of Streator, was taken into custody in the 400 block of South Sterling Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Madrigal was wanted out of Kane County for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. A warrant was issued following a Montgomery Police Department investigation launched in January 2021.

Madrigal was taken to La Salle County Jail where he is being held without bond.