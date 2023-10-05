Streator FFA joins effort to revitalize Plum Island

Members of the Starved Rock Audubon Society, Streator FFA Chapter and Living Lands and Waters met Sept. 30 at Plum Island, a small Island directly across from Starved Rock State Park.

Their mission was to revitalize the open spaces of the island to provide enhanced habitat for wildlife. Members of the three organizations planted trees as well as removed invasive species, tree cages and fence posts that once provided protection from deer browsing. Additionally, Matthew Klein captured the efforts of the volunteers throughout the morning in order to document the island’s growth and development well into the future.

Saturday’s event included 21 volunteers from Starved Rock Audubon Society, 30 members from the Streator FFA Chapter and two members of Living Lands and Waters. Together the group planted 27 trees, removed dozens of protective cages from the island and numerous posts were stacked for safe removal from the island in weeks to come.

“It was a peaceful day on Plum Island. I didn’t quite understand the full impact of our efforts until I rode the boat back to Starved Rock,” said Sam Lerette, a freshman Streator FFA member.

Alaina Perez, Streator FFA Chapter secretary, aided in lining up the event. She said she was excited the chapter could make the event happen.

“It’s such a great way to give back to our community and environment,” Perez said.

For the last 20 years, the island has had a progressional revitalization plan that has improved the habitat and health of local wildlife. Numerous species of nut producing trees call Plum Island their home in order to assist the nutritional development of wildlife.

During a demonstration Sept. 30, Don Goerne shared with the group he remembers some of the first trees planted on the island. Today, those trees are 30-plus feet tall and provide food and habitat for numerous species of birds and other wildlife.

In coming weeks, volunteers will continue to work on the island for winter preparation by watering recently planted trees, removing posts from the island and removing equipment from the island for the year.

Plum Island was acquired by the Illinois Audubon Society in March of 2004 through a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation after a three-year struggle in preventing the island from residential development. Today, the island serves as a primary breeding and overwintering grounds for the nation’s prized symbol, the bald eagle.

If you are interested in assisting with future Plum Island revitalizations, contact Goerne at dgoerne@yahoo.com.