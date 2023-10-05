5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Fall festivals on land and water set for the weekend

Burgoo Festival: The 53rd annual Burgoo Festival will take place rain or shine Saturday and Sunday in downtown Utica, featuring the iconic pioneer stew, or burgoo, served on Sunday morning. More than 375 craft and antique vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the village’s downtown. Live entertainment is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be children’s games and live blacksmithing demonstrations. A 50/50 drawing is set at 5 p.m. Now a two-day festival, more than 150 vendors will be set up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. A classic car show is scheduled 1 to 6 p.m. sponsored by the Utica Fire Department. The burgoo stew cooking kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Handicapped parking will be available Saturday and Sunday in the east end of the Canal Street Parking Lot. A shuttle and parking will be available Sunday at Celebrations 150, 740 U.S. 6, La Salle. Go to https://www.lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org/burgoo for more information.

Smoketober Fest: Scheduled noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jordan block in Ottawa, more than 20 cooks will be competing in a contest to make the best pork, ribs and chicken. Pig roast tickets are $25. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at https://pickusottawail.com/pig-roast/ and pick-up will be at Will Call the day of the event. Entertainment and activities will be free. Live music will be provided by The Double Shot Duo from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Ax throwing will be available, as well as a bags tournament.

Walnut Fall Fest: The seventh annual Walnut Fall Fest on Main is set for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Walnut’s Liberty Square. This event features fun for all ages including live music, bingo, a free throw contest, food and drink vendors and children’s activities, among other activities. Bands that are scheduled to perform include Eddie Korosa’s Polka Party, Radio Silence and Rodeo Drive. There will also be a chili cook-off 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, along with apple brats and hot dogs 6 to 9 p.m. and music trivia 7:30 to 9 p.m. For information and a full schedule, go to walnutfallfest.com.

Witches on the Water, Paddling for Pets: Dress in witchy attire Saturday, with a life jacket, and have fun decorating your boat to participate in the Halloween-themed event at the Kayak Starved Rock Campground, 1170 N. 27th Road, Ottawa. Check-in is 10 to 11:30 a.m., with photos at 11;45 a.m., then launch at noon. A potluck and music will be scheduled at 4 p.m. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a dish to pass or their own drinks. The idea is to bring pet supplies to fill a cauldron and donate to local pet shelters. Launch fee is $10 and there is a cost for rentals. Go to https://www.kayakmorris.com/kayak-starved-rock-campground/ for more information.

NASA ambassador Scott Pellican, of La Salle, will participate in a sun party organized by the La Salle Public Library at Catlin Park on Sunday, Oct. 8. (Scott Anderson)

Sun party: The La Salle Public Library will be hosting NASA Solar System Ambassadors James Joel Knapper and Scott Pellican from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Catlin Park, 2650th E. 1251st Road, Ottawa, for a sun party to celebrate the upcoming annular eclipse on Oct. 14 and the total solar eclipse in April of 2024. Knapper and Pellican will discuss solar safety, eclipse science and NASA’s missions to explore the Sun. The library will have solar telescopes, binoculars and sunspotters available to the public to view the sun safely and, perhaps, see sunspots. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341 or visit the Program Portal at the following link at https://sites.google.com/lasalle.lib.il.us/programportal/upcoming-adult-programs/get-ready-for-the-eclipse

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.