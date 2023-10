Streator High School recently celebrated homecoming week, with the dance on Sept. 23 capping off an eventful week.

At the dance, the homecoming court was announced formally.

Representing the freshman were Reese Reinhold and Jerrod Clark; sophomores were Caria Bruton and Bralyn Williams; juniors were Lily Graham and David Paton; seniors were Devin Elias, Keaton Yedinak, Rilee Talty and Cole Park. Zuzu Gonzalez and Alex Lopez were awarded homecoming queen and king of 2023.