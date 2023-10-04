Ski Seal Coating of La Salle donates materials, labor for Marseilles memorial parking lot

David Raikes acknowledged it takes special people to maintain the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles.

In 2004, the memorial was built and dedicated along the Illinois riverfront featuring the names of soldiers killed in action during those conflicts. It was built with donated labor and material, and is 100% run by volunteers.

There are about 8,000 names etched on the wall.

Ski Seal Coating and Maintenance of La Salle continued that tradition of the community coming together to maintain and upkeep the memorial.

Corinne Tomaseski, Nicholas Stanmar and Joshua Halvorsen joined Raikes, of Laborers Local 393, on Tuesday morning resurfacing the parking lot. The lot will be closed Wednesday as Ski Seal Coating also will restripe the lot.

Tomaseski said her father is a Korean War veteran and veterans are special to her.

“The community always comes together when it’s needed,” Raikes said. “We want to keep this place looking nice, because it means everything to those families who lost a loved one. They come here and see those names, and they know they are not forgotten.”