Ottawa police officers draw praise for child rescue

For the third time in recent months, Ottawa received a letter of praise for the performance of its first responders in a rescue situation.

Mayor Robb Hasty read into the record at the Ottawa City Council’s first October meeting an email he and Commissioner Thomas Ganiere received citing two OPD officers for the recovery of a special needs child who went missing from his home on Oct. 2.

“It’s great that people are contacting me and the other council members when good things like this happen.” — Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty

According to the letter from his mother, the autistic, non-verbal youth wandered away unattended, but was found and returned to the home by officers Andrea Harden and Juan Tornero.

It read the officers “acted with the utmost compassion toward my son and professionalism toward myself, he was returned home in a timely and unharmed manner. It is my highest hopes and deepest wishes that these officers are made aware of our family’s deepest gratitude and (receive) the city’s recognition for a job well done.”

“For the parent of a child like that who wanders away, it has to be terrifying,” Hasty said. “If it’s not you, you can only imagine.

“It’s great that people are contacting me and the other council members when good things like this happen. In our community, as in any other, it’s easy for people to forget all the good the fire and police personnel and EMTs do for our community and we’re fortunate to have something to celebrate it a few months in a row, and have a happy ending in every case.”

It was in September the Ottawa Fire Department drew praise from a citizen whose life had been saved during a heart attack situation. In July, OPD officers were honored for rescuing and transporting 5-year-old Jace Kuhn from a vicious dog attack.

The council also approved the request from Commissioner Marla Pearson to advertise for bids for the Green Street elevation project. Bids will be collected until Oct. 31 and the work is expected to start next spring, possibly in March.

Additionally, the council approved the bid from Garden’s Gate and waived competitive bidding for landscaping at the Madison Street parking lot and the Columbus Street sidewalk beds.

The council at the request of Commissioner Brett Barron approved the low bid of $1,495,177 from Gensini Excavation for the south side storm sewer separation, part of the city’s the long-term control plan.

Barron also informed the council in connection with Kiwanis Kids Day on Oct. 17, there will be tours of the wastewater treatment plants open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon.

In other action, the council:

Heard Hasty read into the record and approve a proclamation decreeing October to be the Safe Journeys Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Adopted a resolution appointing Stephanie Stacey, owner of Floret Events and Garden’s Gate, and Rachel Black, manager of Fairfield Inn and Suites, to the Ottawa Visitors Center Board.

Appointed Ken Brown to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

Approved an employment agreement for Donald Harris as City Treasurer/Budget Officer.

Approved an agreement with J & M Displays for fireworks during the Friday, Nov. 24 holiday celebration.

Approved an agreement with Cloudpermit Community Development software for automated city permit processing.