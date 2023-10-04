Labor of Love in Ottawa set Saturday

United Way of Eastern La Salle County’s Labor of Love will celebrate its 33rd year of providing no cost home repairs in the community with the annual event Saturday, Oct. 7.

This year United Way’s volunteer-based Labor of Love program will help 22 deserving homeowners who, because of financial or physical limitations, are unable to do needed repairs themselves and cannot afford the expense of hiring the work done.

“The primary goal of Labor of Love is to help individuals and families remain in their homes, living independently, safe, warm and dry,” said Bill Cairns, Local 195/174 and program co-chairperson. “Our first priorities are to address repair issues that present a health or safety risk and/or limits access to or within the home.”

Labor of Love is possible because of the generosity of the community and the support of Constellation Energy, its signature sponsor, along with the support of Illinois Valley Building Trades, numerous volunteers, organizations, churches and contractors.

For information about United Way of Eastern La Salle County’s Labor of Love program and to get involved, volunteer or to donate, contact United Way of Eastern La Salle County at 815-434-4003 or email info@unitedwayelc.org. Labor of Love serves Dayton, Grand Ridge, Harding, Leland, Marseilles, Naplate, Norway, Ottawa, Seneca, Serena, Sheridan and Wedron.

Anyone interested in volunteering should sign up on the United Way of Eastern La Salle County’s website at https://unitedwayelc.org. Labor of Love volunteers meet 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday for breakfast at Marquette Academy’s School Cafeteria, 1110 La Salle St., Ottawa.