Streator High School says former baseball field at James Street will be ready for soccer this spring

Streator High School’s girls varsity soccer team will play its home games this spring on the old baseball field at James Street Recreation Complex.

The irrigation system is up and running, a new scoreboard was installed and the turf was maintained to get the field ready for play.

“This will be the main field moving forward as it is closer to the parking lot,” said Superintendent Scott Cameron at the Sept. 19 board meeting, reading a memo from Athletic Director Nick McGurk.

Streator High School agreed to a 10-year deal with the city of Streator to convert an unused football and baseball field into soccer fields at James Street Recreation Complex. The boys varsity soccer team has been playing at the far field this fall, formerly a football field. The district mows and maintains the fields now.

The high school is utilizing $63,000 to support improvements for the fields via a Community Partnership Grant with the Illinois State Board of Education.

The move provided the soccer programs their own fields, allowing for full junior varsity games, possible night games and less stress on the shared fields at SHS.

The city of Streator will install a gate at the north field.