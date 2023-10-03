Quiet Fest in La Salle raises $11,000 for future projects

Quiet Fest raised more than $11,000 for the City of La Salle Foundation the weekend of Sept. 29-30, prompting organizers to call the inaugural event a success.

The festival included 35 artists, 26 sponsors and 750 participants.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I have imagined the event would be so successful in its first year,” said Foundation Founder Dani Piland. “This was a complex event with a lot of moving parts, and it was only made possible with the help of a committee of really devoted volunteers and the generosity of all our sponsors.”

Funding for the foundation supports sustainable, generational community development projects, Piland said. The Foundation’s immediate priority is the establishment of a youth center for adolescents. Fundraising for this project will continue into 2024, Piland said. The City of La Salle Foundation is a non-profit group, not affiliated with city government.

The foundation’s next fundraiser, a toy and clothing drive followed by a free holiday market for the community, is scheduled for Dec. 2-3. To learn more or get involved, visit the Foundation’s Facebook page at /cityoflasallefoundation or reach out to cityoflasallefoundation@gmail.com.