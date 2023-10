The Ottawa YMCA will host the Rollin’ on the River Motown theme fundraiser 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Knights of Columbus hall, River’s Edge, 501 W. Main St.

Entertainment will be provided by Jonny Lyons and the Pride. There will be food, a cash bar and live auction.

Tickets are $50 per person. Purchase tickets by calling 815-433-2395 or by emailing karenszewczuk@ottawaymca.org or by going to https://ottawaymca.givesmart.com.

All proceeds benefit the Ottawa YMCA Scholarship Fund.