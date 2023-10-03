Norway, Ill. church celebrates 170th anniversary, mural dedication

The Norway United Methodist Church celebrated a milestone Sept. 17 at its 5:30 p.m. Sunday service.

Norway United Methodist Church marked its 170th anniversary with a service and the dedication of a mural, officiated by the Rev. Cherie Quillman. The event, attended by many, proved to be a testament to the church’s enduring presence and community spirit.

The mural was created by Ray Paseka and his crew. The artist was present at the dedication, providing insights into the inspiration behind the mural’s design, which weaves together the story of the United Methodist Church and the community’s Norwegian heritage. The mural’s dedication served as a focal point of the celebration, with attendees gathering near the artwork to admire it. The congregation was blessed by having the District Superintendent Brian Gilbert attend the celebration.

The church was decorated, which has served as a beacon of hope and a focal point of the community for generations, the church said in a news release. Its bell was rung and echoed throughout the village, symbolizing a call to worship, gratitude and reflection.

The service was marked by hymns of thanksgiving from pianist Carol Gunier, a reading by Kathy Mufich and prayers by Brenda Brown and Karen Borchsenius. Special music was performed by Rob and Abby Borchsenius and Ann Anderson. Members worked together to make this event memorable. Congregants, family, friends and neighbors came together to share stories of the church’s impact on their faith journeys and its role in the community’s life.

As the evening concluded, the congregation and community members shared a meal.