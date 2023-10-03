Mendota DAR to send 192 Christmas cards to support troops

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Sept. 16 at Graves-Hume Library in Mendota.

Vice Regent Bev Richardson conducted the meeting.

Ruth Meinhardt said the Sweet Corn Festival booth was successful. Many stopped to read the information about DAR. She said 192 Christmas cards to support troops were signed. These will be sent to deployed servicemen.

She noted 109 World War II veterans die daily. If anyone knows a vet, take the time to visit or send a card to thank them for their service, the club encouraged.

Amanda Simpson reported on the Wreaths Across America. Wreaths purchased will be placed in national cemeteries on Dec. 16. The deadline to purchase wreaths for this year is Nov. 28. The DAR hopes wreaths will be placed in every state in the nation. Donors are invited to attend National Wreaths Across America Day at any participating locations Dec. 16. For more information about the wreath-laying ceremony, register as a volunteer, or contact the Location Coordinators at a particular location, visit their location page.

The chapter will be selling toffee as a fundraiser. It’s hoped each member will sell five boxes.

In honor of Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, members played Constitution Jeopardy. This week was first declared by Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956. Members did so well prizes were given to all.

Upcoming events include the DAR Day of Service on Oct. 11. The District II meeting will be Oct. 20 at the Mendota Civic Center. The next chapter meeting will Oct. 14 at the First United Methodist Church. 100 E. Sixth St., Mendota. The annual memorial service is planned.

Any woman older than 18 years of age who wished to learn more about Daughters of the American Revolution is invited to attend the meeting or go online to dar.org.