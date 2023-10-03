October 03, 2023
Generator fire extinguished at Starved Rock hydroelectric plant

Plant that supplies Peru electricity continues operations

By Derek Barichello
Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at the hydroelectric power plant at the Starved Rock Lock and Dam on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, near Utica. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a working fire inside the plant. (Scott Anderson)

A generator caught fire Tuesday morning at the hydroelectric plant at the Starved Rock Lock and Dam outside of Utica.

The plant, which provides electricity to Peru, continued its operations.

The fire was accidental in nature and confined to one area of the plant, said Utica Fire Chief Brent Brown. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated to bring assistance from neighboring fire departments, because firefighters didn’t know how bad the fire was or how challenging it would be to fight.

Brown said firefighters were able to take care of most of the fire with extinguishers and a small hose. Most of the firefighters called in to help were not needed and able to leave the scene. There were no injuries.

Fire crews work to extinguish a fire at the Starved Rock hydroelectric power plant at the Starved Rock Lock and Dam on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, near Utica. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was issued just before 7:30 a.m. for a working fire inside the plant. (Scott Anderson)