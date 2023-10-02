Toluca Rotary to host Scooby Doo-themed mystery dinner at Mona’s

A Scooby Doom Mystery Dinner Theater is set Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Mona’s, 202 N. Main St., Toluca.

Mingling begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50. Proceeds go to the purchase of AEDs for the city’s parks.

The meal will include a buffet of fried chicken, mostaccioli, au gratin potatoes, green beans, salad, relishes, rolls, coffee and tea. Alcoholic and soft drinks are available but not included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available at the Toluca Community bank, Country Financial Office in Toluca or from Toluca Rotary members.