JOY (Just Older Youth) will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

Susan Glassman from the University of Illinois Extension office will talk about healthy eating for longevity. Dessert will be provided. A $5 donation is appreciated to offset program costs. Sign up by calling the Park Church office at 815-673-1526.