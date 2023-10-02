Stage 212 in La Salle announces 2024 season

Stage 212 in La Salle announced its 2023 season, saying it will explore the many facets of the human experience via a lineup of familiar and beloved shows.

Winter opens with Frank Wildhorn’s Tony-nominated musical “Bonnie & Clyde,” a story of love, adventure and crime, directed by Samantha Farb.

For spring, the women may be mostly in his head, but the laughs belong to the audience in “Jake’s Women,” Neil Simon’s hilarious and occasionally touching comedy about modern relationships, directed by Larry Kelsey.

Summer brings the dazzling musical “Anastasia,” from Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, recounting the tale of a brave young Russian woman who sets out to uncover the mystery of her past, directed by Reid Tomasson.

Anxiety and tension suffuse the atmosphere of the Fall offering “Misery,” William Goldman’s riveting adaptation of the classic Stephen King thriller, directed by Joey Santos.

Season tickets for 2024 are on sale for $65, a nearly 17% savings over buying individual tickets. Season ticket holders can reserve individual seats before tickets go on sale to the general public. Angels start at $170. For their extra donation an angel receives two season subscriptions, has top priority when ordering tickets for any of the season’s shows and is acknowledged in each show program as a supporter of Stage 212. Season tickets are available online anytime by visiting http://www.stage212.org. They also are available from the box office beginning Oct. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday by calling 815-224-3025 or by emailing boxoffice@stage212.org.

Stage 212 is a community theater in La Salle that has presented more than 200 productions since 1968. People with an interest in theater, with or without previous experience, are encouraged to become involved in its projects. Volunteers are welcome for stage, set and house crews.