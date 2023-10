The La Salle-Peru High School Class of 1948 is celebrating its 75th reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The class will gather 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Restaurant, 1131 Shooting Park Road, Peru, and will be ordering off the menu. Anyone from the Class of 1947 or 1949 also are welcome to attend and help celebrate.

Anyone attending should make reservations with one of the following members: Art at 815-372-0907, Dick at 815-343-9539, Nancy at 815-223-1005 or Jean at 815-442-3153.