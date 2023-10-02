Illinois Valley Crop Walk raises $4,357 for the hungry

Twenty-five walkers helped raise $4,357 during the Illinois Valley Crop Walk for Hunger on Sept. 17 at Rotary Park in La Salle.

Five area United Church of Christ affiliates participated, including Trinity UCC in La Salle, Zion UCC in Peru, Spring Valley UCC, Granville UCC and Cherry UCC.

A total of 25% of all proceeds raised from the event will stay in the Illinois Valley with the Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle, Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley and Putnam County Food Pantry, while the remaining 75% will go toward World Wide Hunger.

Crop hunger walks are among the oldest in the nation. George Sturgeon pioneered the idea with the walk concept in 1969 in Bismarck, North Dakota. That event raised funds for hungry families around the world through Lutheran World Relief and Church World Service.