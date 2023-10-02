October 01, 2023
About 400 participate Sept. 17 in Memory Walk in Peru

Walk organized by The River Valley Chapter of Compassionate Friends

By Shaw Local News Network
About 400 people attended the eighth Memory Walk on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Baker Lake in Peru.

Rain held off Sept. 17 as close to 400 people attended the eighth Memory Walk at Baker Lake in Peru.

The walk was organized by The River Valley Chapter of The Compassionate Friends. Compassionate Friends is a support group for parents who have had a child die. They have been in the area for more than 20 years.

The Compassionate Friends meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Zion Church, 1521 Sixth St., Peru. For further information, contact Chapter Leader, Rita Studzinski, 815-223-7663.

Kim Quick and her family, of Oglesby, walk in the Memory Walk in Peru in memory of her son, Nathan.

Roger and Patti Harison, of DePue, participate in the Memory Walk in Peru in memory of their son, Tyler.

