About 400 participate Sept. 17 in Memory Walk in Peru

Rain held off Sept. 17 as close to 400 people attended the eighth Memory Walk at Baker Lake in Peru.

The walk was organized by The River Valley Chapter of The Compassionate Friends. Compassionate Friends is a support group for parents who have had a child die. They have been in the area for more than 20 years.

The Compassionate Friends meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Zion Church, 1521 Sixth St., Peru. For further information, contact Chapter Leader, Rita Studzinski, 815-223-7663.

Kim Quick and her family, of Oglesby, walk in the Memory Walk in Peru in memory of her son, Nathan. (Photo provided by Rita Studzinski )