The Zonta Club of Streator will be collecting items for Safe Journeys, which is formerly A Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Service, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Westgate Plaza Dollar General, 222 Pratt St.

The Zonta Club will hand out lists of suggested items to purchase. Monetary donations also will be appreciated, the club said.