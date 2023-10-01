Ottawa Scarecrow Festival names winning scarecrows, chili

More than 40 scarecrows were created by families, businesses and organizations and on display Saturday for the Ottawa Scarecrow Festival. Winners were named in five different categories.
Additionally, Lowe Maintenance won the inaugural Battle the Buffalo Chili competition.
Families and individuals
Fire place: Paw Patrol scarecrow by Kelly Caraynoff
Second place: Emergency responders, medical workers and holy scarecrow by Chapel Street Collective
Third place: Grove from Sesame Street, by Joseph Leslie
Non-profit organizations
First Place: Hero in us all scarecrow, La Salle County CASA
Second place: Community volunteer, United Way of Eastern La Salle County
Third Place: Superman scarecrow, Community Food Basket of Ottawa
Schools
First place: Teachers scarecrow, Bryanne Ganier and Central School
Second place: Spiderman and Captain America, Marseilles Elementary School
Third place: Ordinary people who make themselves extraordinary scarecrow, Second Grade School Student Council
Businesses
First place: Wolverine by That Quirky Couple
Second place: Harvest Goddess by CatsEye Wine Bar
Third place: Thunderbird by Heartland by Hand
Financial institutions
First place: Lakshmi, goddess of wealth, First National Bank of Ottawa
Second place: Spiderman and burglar, SOCU
Third place: Wiley Wabbit Kids Club, Financial Plus Credit Union