Ottawa Scarecrow Festival names winning scarecrows, chili

More than 40 scarecrows were created by families, businesses and organizations and on display Saturday for the Ottawa Scarecrow Festival. Winners were named in five different categories.

Additionally, Lowe Maintenance won the inaugural Battle the Buffalo Chili competition.

Families and individuals

Fire place: Paw Patrol scarecrow by Kelly Caraynoff

Second place: Emergency responders, medical workers and holy scarecrow by Chapel Street Collective

Third place: Grove from Sesame Street, by Joseph Leslie

Non-profit organizations

First Place: Hero in us all scarecrow, La Salle County CASA

Second place: Community volunteer, United Way of Eastern La Salle County

Third Place: Superman scarecrow, Community Food Basket of Ottawa

Schools

First place: Teachers scarecrow, Bryanne Ganier and Central School

Second place: Spiderman and Captain America, Marseilles Elementary School

Third place: Ordinary people who make themselves extraordinary scarecrow, Second Grade School Student Council

Businesses

First place: Wolverine by That Quirky Couple

Second place: Harvest Goddess by CatsEye Wine Bar

Third place: Thunderbird by Heartland by Hand

Financial institutions

First place: Lakshmi, goddess of wealth, First National Bank of Ottawa

Second place: Spiderman and burglar, SOCU

Third place: Wiley Wabbit Kids Club, Financial Plus Credit Union