Streator library to host candy corn scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will host a candy corn scavenger hunt the week of Oct. 2.

Patrons are invited to search the library and find all of the hidden items.

Additionally, the library, 130 S. Park St., will host a number of activities throughout the week. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2: Arts and craft, children. Come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2: Drama Club hosted by Darcy Mollo, children ages 8 to 13. Join the library’s vibrant drama club and embark on a journey filled with creativity, expression and the magic of storytelling.

4 to 4:30 p.m.: Tuesday, Oct. 3: STEM, children. Become a bubble tester.

4:30 to 5 p.m.: Tuesday, Oct. 3: Lego: Make a boat. Build, stack and create with Legos.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4: Puppet story time. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4: Toddler toy time. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5: Game informer: Mario Kart. You’re a gamer, huh? There’s lots of games out at the library to check out.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5: Game Night: Pictionary. Looking for a fun crowd? Come to the library and play some games.

1 to 4 p.m.: Friday, Oct. 6: Local author meet-and-greet. Come and meet the author of the “Darmon Chronicles,” our local retired Northlawn teacher, Ronn Baker. A lecture followed by a Q&A session will take place at 2 p.m.

1 to 4 p.m.: Saturday, Oct. 7: Dungeons and Dragons at the library.