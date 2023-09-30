Reddick Library in Ottawa to provide pumpkin kits

Reddick Library in Ottawa will provide pumpkin recipes and a pumpkin ornament as part of its monthly kit.

Kits will be available the week of Oct. 2 as supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

The following events are scheduled at the library, 1010 Canal St., the week of Oct. 2. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2: Movie Madness, seventh to 12th grades. Join the library for a free screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (rated PG).

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3: Ready, Set, Read, ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4: Shake, Rattle, Read, ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4: Illinois Libraries Present: Chills and Thrills with Stephen Graham Jones, adults. Get ready for a spine-tingling conversation with renowned author Jones as we delve into the world of horror and scary stories. Jones is the creative genius behind The New York Times best-sellers “The Only Good Indians” and “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” with more than 25 published books across various genres. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ILP_StephenGrahamJones.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5: Spooky STEM, kindergarten through second grade. Are you brave enough to build a bone bridge? How about creating a Frankenworm? These spooky science and engineering activities are for children in kindergarten through second grades.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.