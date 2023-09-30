La Salle-Peru High School announces homecoming activities

La Salle-Peru High School will welcome Cavalier families, community members and alumni to homecoming activities during the week beginning Monday, Oct. 2.

The annual Variety Show begins at 7 p.m. Monday in Sellett Gymnasium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and there’s a $3 admission price. Bake sale items and water will be available to buy. The homecoming king and queen will be announced at the end of the Variety Show.

The homecoming parade will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. The parade will follow the traditional route, beginning at Fourth and Schuyler streets in Peru and continuing along Route 6 into La Salle before turning south at Bucklin Street to finish along First Street. There will be a powderpuff football game for students after the parade at Howard Fellows Stadium, beginning at 6 p.m.

The homecoming varsity football game against Ottawa is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday. The homecoming court will be recognized between the freshman and varsity games.

The homecoming dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Sellett Gymnasium. Tickets cost $10 per student. L-P students can bring dates from other high schools, but a dance guest request form must have been completed. These forms are available from the school safety office.

Homecoming tickets and T-shirts will be sold during all lunch periods throughout the week. T-shirts cost $15.