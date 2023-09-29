Praise in the Park set Oct. 1 in Ottawa’s Washington Square

A free gospel concert, Praise in the Park, is scheduled 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Washington Square in Ottawa.

The concert will feature The Passwater Family. The Passwater Family, of Ottawa, performs an original collection of ethnic and traditional melodies. The stringed instruments and eclectic collection of several percussion items are an uplifting take on familiar and forgotten classics. They have been performing for several years at special events.

The Ottawa First Baptist Praise Team, Heritage Christian Center Praise Team and the Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church Praise Team also will perform. These praise teams are well noted in the congregations and wanted to share their talents with the community.

The Elysian Dance Studio of Ottawa will present an interpretive dance to worship music at 4:30 p.m., prior to the concert. Elysian Dance Studios has been active in Ottawa for several years and teaches all types of dance, including classical and modern.

In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church at 651 W. Madison St.