Milton Pope Elementary School announced its students of the month for August/September 2023. Students honored are (front row) Malia Meents, third grade; Mason Perino, second grade; Alexis Perry, fourth grade; Britta Ogden, first grade; Mckenna Herman, kindergarten; (back row) Carter Gibson, sixth grade; Cora Chapman, seventh grade; Lylah Hebel, eighth grader; and Ethan Green, fifth grade. (Photo provided by Michele Armstrong)