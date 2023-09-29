September 29, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Marseilles library to host interactive stories, STEM activity on fossils

Library to host pair of events the week of Oct. 2

By Shaw Local News Network
Marseilles Public Library

The Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., announced its activities for the week of Oct. 2. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., announced its activities for the week of Oct. 2.

For more information on events or to register, call 815-795-4437. The library asks patrons to register for events.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4: Join the library for interactive stories, a craft and light snack, ages 2 to 5.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Oc. 5: Curious Kids. Geared to kindergarten through eighth grade students, join the library staff for some hands on STEM activities. This week’s theme is fossils.