Marseilles library to host interactive stories, STEM activity on fossils

The Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., announced its activities for the week of Oct. 2.

For more information on events or to register, call 815-795-4437. The library asks patrons to register for events.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4: Join the library for interactive stories, a craft and light snack, ages 2 to 5.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Oc. 5: Curious Kids. Geared to kindergarten through eighth grade students, join the library staff for some hands on STEM activities. This week’s theme is fossils.