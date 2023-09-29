Flanagan Master Gardener honored at state program

Livingston County Master Gardener Diana McGuckin received a state award from the Illinois Master Gardener program at the Illinois Master Gardener Conference and awards ceremony Sept. 8 in East Peoria.

McGuckin, of Flanagan, was recognized as a 2023 Sustained Excellence Master Gardener in Illinois. This award was established to honor Illinois Master Gardeners who have previously received the Outstanding Master Gardener Award and have continued to demonstrate distinction in the program.

McGuckin became a Master Gardener with the class of 2014 and earned the State Outstanding Master Gardener Award in 2018. She is a knowledgeable Master Gardener who actively shares her love of gardening with children, young adults and the public. She devotes many hours to all Livingston County Master Gardener projects, including project leadership for the village of Flanagan gardens, which includes container gardens and pollinator plantings located at the library and the park for community members to enjoy while out or to replicate at home.

For more information about the Livingston County Master Gardener program, go to go.illinois.edu/LMW_MG or contact the Livingston County Extension Office at 815-842-1776.