Drive-thru flu clinic set Oct. 4 in Streator

A drive-thru flu clinic is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

This event is hosted in partnership by the Livingston County and La Salle County health departments.

If you wish to utilize the clinic, have your insurance card and ID as flu shots will be billed to Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. Reasonable accommodations will be made for those without insurance, contact Livingston County Health Department at 815-844-7174 for more information.

For this flu clinic, stay in your vehicle, roll down your window and roll up your sleeve. It does not matter which county residents are from, the clinic is open to everyone.

The clinic will have the regular flu shot for those up to age 65, as well as the high dose flu shot for those 65 and older. Individuals can speed up their visit by having their paperwork completed in advance. Download and complete the paperwork online by visiting https://lchd.us/174/Influenza-Flu. The COVID-19 vaccine will not be available at this clinic.