Stage 212 in La Salle is offering a stage makeup workshop for children and adults, ages 10 and older, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Under the guidance of instructor Narissa Keller, participants will learn many stage makeup techniques and special effects – just in time for Halloween. The cost of the workshop is $10 per person. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. Registration and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.