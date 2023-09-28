Seasonal care, fall clean up for home gardens program set Oct. 17 in Utica

The end of the growing season cleanup can be a daunting task, especially with large yards.

Every season there are things that need to be done in home landscapes and gardens. Lawns, trees and shrubs, flowers and vegetable gardens need to be taken care of to keep them looking and producing their best.

The Seasonal Care and Fall Clean up for the Home Garden will be 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. at the Utica Public Library District 224 Mill St.

Seasonal Care for the Home Landscape: Summer/Fall offers tips and advice for basic maintenance June through November. The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Program will be presenting information on the care and planning for summer and fall garden.

To register and ensure your spot for this event go to https://go.illinois.edu/seasonalgarden.