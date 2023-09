The Streator Area United Way reported Tuesday that 26.9% or $67,502.26 of the $250,572 goal has been pledged.

This is the second report for the 2023 campaign. The next report will be released Tuesday Oct. 3. The United Way thanked everyone who has given so far. If you need pledge cards or pledge cards need to be picked up, call 815-672-6721.

Nancy Koppen was the auditor and she was assisted by Betsy Moroni.