September 26, 2023
Walnut family’s haunted house opens with more than 300 displays

Family has run the nonprofit haunted house for more than 20 years

By Stephanie Jaquins

A scary mannikin with a detailed mask looks off into the distance at the Sturtevant Haunted Zombie Farm in Walnut. (Scott Anderson)

The Sturtevant Haunted Farm opened last week for the Halloween season at 16783 Route 92, Walnut.

The family has run the nonprofit haunted house for more than 20 years. In recent years, the display included more than 300 mannequin displays stretching across the farmstead.

Hours are from sunrise until the lights turn off at about 10 p.m.

For more information, visit fb.com/sturtevanthauntedfarm.com. Donations are accepted.

