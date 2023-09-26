Walnut family’s haunted house opens with more than 300 displays

The Sturtevant Haunted Farm opened last week for the Halloween season at 16783 Route 92, Walnut.

The family has run the nonprofit haunted house for more than 20 years. In recent years, the display included more than 300 mannequin displays stretching across the farmstead.

Hours are from sunrise until the lights turn off at about 10 p.m.

For more information, visit fb.com/sturtevanthauntedfarm.com. Donations are accepted.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.