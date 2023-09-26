Special edition brandy from Star Union Spirits in Peru sold for to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association / Walk to End Alzheimer’s partnered with Star Union Spirits in Peru to release the private barrel selection of Star Union Spirits three-year American Brandy.

A release event is scheduled 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Star Union Spirits, 300 Fifth St., Suite 135 in Westclox.

A portion of each bottle sold benefits the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. To reserve a bottle, contact Kayli Rizzo at klavelle@alz.org or 815-373-5114.

There are more than 6 million Americans who are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Between 2000 and 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s have more than doubled. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

Conducted annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Participants will take to the streets of Ottawa to spread awareness and raise funds for those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementias.

Star Union Spirits Single Barrel American Brandy is made from Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. The brandy has been aged for more than three years in a new, American toasted oak barrel, giving the brandy its natural golden hue and savory flavor. For this exclusive release, each bottle will be hand numbered on a unique Star Union Spirits label to commemorate this barrel pick for the Alzheimer’s Association.