Heritage Harbor sets up Spirit of the Harbor account through SRCCF to support local charities

Heritage Harbor of Ottawa homeowners demonstrated the philanthropic Spirit of the Harbor recently at a launch party for their Starved Rock Country Community Foundation fund.

The Spirit of the Harbor Fund was established by Heritage Harbor Ottawa Managing Partner, Tom Heimsoth, to provide a vehicle for homeowners, boat owners and other friends of the harbor to make financial contributions collectively to support local charities throughout Starved Rock Country.

The Community Foundation will oversee distributions from the fund and provide guidance to assist donors in directing their philanthropy.

During the evening, a bell was rung to symbolize the birth of the Fund and guests rang the bell after each subsequent donation. More than $3,600 was raised for the “field of interest” fund facilitating community giving by Heritage Harbor homeowners, boaters and friends.

HHO’s Pierre Alexander and Jacob Valle said a committee will be formed to select nonprofit causes that will benefit from the fund.

Promotional material said: “We are elated to unveil The Spirit of the Harbor Charitable Fund. This initiative is born from our collective commitment to uplift and support … nurturing community programs, scholarships, and economic growth.

“Hand-in-hand with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, we embark on a journey of purpose. Their legacy in philanthropy is a bridge between aspirations and achievements. We will become stewards of progress, channeling kindness into meaningful action.”

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation co-founder Pamela Beckett said SRCCF has invested over $1.8 million into the community and created nearly 90 funds since 2015.

“These are not just funds; they represent the hopes and dreams of their creators,” Beckett told the audience. “They represent the passion, generosity, and caring heart of each donor.”

SRCCF CEO Fran Brolley said together, Heritage Harbor and SRCCF, “can be a powerful force for good.”

Heritage Harbor Ottawa is a 150-acre resort community along the Illinois River east of Ottawa featuring a 32-acre marina, 190 boat slips and approximately 175 homes.

For information or to create a SRCCF fund, contact Brolley at 815-252-2906, ext. 1 or email fran@srccf.org.