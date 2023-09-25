Streator’s Leading Ladies set schedule through 2024

Streator’s Leading Ladies conducted their monthly meeting on Sept. 21 in the Luther Room of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

President Dodi Callister led the business meeting. In attendance were Betty McCarthy, Dianne O’Hern and Carolyn Erler. New members were Shirley Gibson, Jessica Stayton, Jamie London, Amber Miller and Maurissa Riahi. McCarthy and Gladys Perry were recognized for their September birthdays.

Thank you notes were read from Brittan Bradley and Izzy Moore for their math awards and Shay Wilcoxsen for the Woodland High School scholarship and for the Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award.

The club will be involved with activities for Safe Journeys in October; Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle in November; and Guardian Angel in December. The club will have a $5 lottery exchange in December.

There will be no meeting in January, Valentine Cards will be issued for nursing homes in February; military boxes will be put together in March, a dance for Streator Unlimited will be organized in April, elections will be conducted in May, and the club will not meet June through August.

The following are the monthly activities for the organization: October: Domestic Violence/Safe Journey;

Members will be selling the large Kringles on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Holiday Market at Bruce Township Hall, 216 N. Sterling St., Streator. Orders arebeing taken. If interested, contact any club member, or Carolyn Erler at 815-257-0131 or cerler@frontier.com

The members will be serving refreshments Oct. 1-7 at the Engle Lane performance.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Chipper’s Grill, 1733 N. Bloomington St. Anyone may attend and join the organization.